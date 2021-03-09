Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s stock price traded up 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.21 and last traded at $19.99. 1,377,024 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 963,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. HC Wainwright cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,512,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,200 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth about $24,648,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth about $23,218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth about $22,496,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 6,510,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,758,000 after acquiring an additional 525,800 shares during the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

