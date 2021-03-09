Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $313.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OKTA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.45.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $208.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of -108.04 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $294.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Okta will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total value of $11,910,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,005,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,650 shares of company stock worth $61,793,057 in the last ninety days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

