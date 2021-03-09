Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) EVP Richard A. Gartelmann, Jr. Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) EVP Richard A. Gartelmann, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $20,445.00.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.45. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $13.88.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 20.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,866,000 after purchasing an additional 79,006 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,550,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,665,000 after purchasing an additional 121,094 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 952,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 84,653 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 574,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 52,134 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 542,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after buying an additional 83,574 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

