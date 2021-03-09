Olo, Inc. Prices IPO at $16.00-$18.00 Per Share (OLO)

Olo, Inc. (OLO) plans to raise $306 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, March 17th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 18,000,000 shares at $16.00-$18.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Olo, Inc. generated $98.4 million in revenue and $3.1 million in net income.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and RBC Capital Markets served as the underwriters for the IPO and Piper Sandler, The Raine Group, Stifel, Truist Securities and William Blair were co-managers.

Olo, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Olo provides a leading cloud-based, on-demand commerce platform for multi-location restaurant brands. Clients include Five Guys, Wingstop, Shake Shack, Applebee’s, Chili’s and The Cheesecake Factory, Denny’s, Cracker Barrel, Bob Evans Farms, Peets Coffee, Jamba, Milk, sweetgreen, Jimmy John’s Sandwiches, Dairy Queen and Checkers, the prospectus says. From the prospectus: “Our platform powers restaurant brands’ on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering and delivery, while further strengthening and enhancing the restaurants’ direct consumer relationships. Consumers today expect more on-demand convenience and personalization from restaurants, particularly through digital channels, but many restaurants lack the in-house infrastructure and expertise to satisfy this increasing demand in a cost-effective manner. Olo provides restaurants with a business-to-business-to-consumer, enterprise-grade, open SaaS platform to manage their complex digital businesses and enable fast and more personalized experiences for their customers. “We nearly doubled the gross merchandise value, or GMV, which we define as the gross value of orders processed through our platform, in each of the last five years and reached nearly $14.6 billion in GMV during the year ended Dec. 31, 2020. Our well-established platform has led many of the major publicly traded and top 50 fastest-growing private restaurant brands, measured by overall sales, in the United States to work with us and has been a factor in our high dollar-based net revenue retention.” “.

Olo, Inc. was founded in 2005 and has 134 employees. The company is located at 285 Fulton Street One World Trade Center, 82nd Floor New York, New York 10007 and can be reached via phone at (212) 260-0895 or on the web at http://www.olo.com/.

