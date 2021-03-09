ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ONTF. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.00.

Get ON24 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ONTF opened at $51.57 on Monday. ON24 has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $81.98.

In related news, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $7,372,650.00. Also, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.