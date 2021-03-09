Ontology (ONT) Tops One Day Volume of $502.63 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last week, Ontology has traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $907.52 million and approximately $502.63 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00058662 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.11 or 0.00285786 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00009515 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00011601 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 807,932,992 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

