Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,986 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 99,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 13,286 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 353,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $691,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.72.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $60.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $257.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.