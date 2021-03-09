Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $17.85 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,147 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $17,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.56.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $129.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.87 and a 200 day moving average of $137.35. The company has a market cap of $147.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

