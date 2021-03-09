Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $19.98 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 2,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.56.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $360.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $336.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.39. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $368.79. The stock has a market cap of $358.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

