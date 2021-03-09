Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $9.87 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $248.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.93. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $269.89.

About Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

