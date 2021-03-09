Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 26,615 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 292,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,615 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $13,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $479,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $879,000. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,307,199.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,953 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock opened at $49.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $50.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.80.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.70.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

