Oppenheimer Cuts ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $28.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target dropped by Oppenheimer from $42.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 38.84% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACAD. Raymond James downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

ACAD stock opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $59,740.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,607.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $103,801.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,888.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,583. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $58,407,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

