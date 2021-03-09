OptiNose, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OptiNose in a research note issued on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OptiNose’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get OptiNose alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN opened at $3.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $189.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.76. OptiNose has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46). The company had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 230.14% and a negative return on equity of 294.64%.

In related news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 23,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $94,447.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,511.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 38,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $155,521.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,192.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 387,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in OptiNose by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in OptiNose by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,710,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.