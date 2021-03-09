OptionRoom Price Up 16% Over Last Week (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. OptionRoom has a market cap of $30.22 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for about $2.48 or 0.00004550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded up 16% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $279.14 or 0.00512597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00065828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00052678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00076821 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00076844 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.11 or 0.00472134 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.