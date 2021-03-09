Opus (OPT) Market Capitalization Tops $271,867.27

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Opus token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Opus has a market capitalization of $271,867.27 and $147.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Opus has traded 38.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00057604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.22 or 0.00790090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00009288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00026404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00064684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00029821 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus is a token. Its launch date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Opus Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

