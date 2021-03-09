Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley Sells 400,000 Shares

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Oracle stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.01. 1,254,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,237,541. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $214.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $72.93.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $85,527,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $692,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,258,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $81,382,000 after buying an additional 433,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.16.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

