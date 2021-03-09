Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Raised to $82.00 at KeyCorp

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target increased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ORCL. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays raised Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.45.

Shares of ORCL opened at $72.16 on Tuesday. Oracle has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $72.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.45. The stock has a market cap of $212.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,027,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,255,363,000 after acquiring an additional 212,438 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,107,842,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 260.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755,354 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $927,271,000 after acquiring an additional 303,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $901,401,000 after acquiring an additional 540,722 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

