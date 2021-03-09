O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.95.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY stock opened at $472.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.87. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $496.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,783,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.