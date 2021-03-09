Origin Dollar Price Hits $0.99 on Major Exchanges (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Origin Dollar token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $6.93 million and approximately $90,737.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.53 or 0.00520222 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00068988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00062487 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00077106 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000582 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.01 or 0.00530073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00075974 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,000,344 tokens. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com.

Origin Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

