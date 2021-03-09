Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Stock Position Reduced by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,571 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 179,927 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $35,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,488 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 228.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,453 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 212,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 67,915 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,744 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 26,624 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

ORA stock opened at $80.20 on Monday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.44 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

