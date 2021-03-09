Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Truist

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. CIBC raised shares of Ovintiv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $21.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

OVV stock opened at $26.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $28.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average is $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 4.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 2,631.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth about $83,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.