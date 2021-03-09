Oxen 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $332,974.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last week, Oxen has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $53.83 million and approximately $332,974.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001822 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,558.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,864.01 or 0.03355047 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.35 or 0.00371416 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.13 or 0.00997378 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.86 or 0.00406523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.54 or 0.00348352 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.25 or 0.00247029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00022617 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,181,179 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.