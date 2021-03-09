Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $1.09 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,870 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,680,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,208,283,000 after buying an additional 70,791 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,474,940,000 after buying an additional 765,752 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,367,303 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $694,445,000 after buying an additional 318,250 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $678,548,000 after buying an additional 651,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,108,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $514,255,000 after buying an additional 248,845 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Citigroup raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $182.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.24.

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total value of $526,157.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,796 shares of company stock worth $8,993,327. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXPI stock opened at $180.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of -341.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $200.19.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

