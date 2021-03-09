Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 271,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 41,830 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,212,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,191,000 after purchasing an additional 392,218 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,022,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,140,000 after purchasing an additional 194,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 104,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOC opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.64.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

