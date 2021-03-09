Panda Yield Achieves Market Cap of $3.43 Million (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Panda Yield has traded down 37.6% against the US dollar. One Panda Yield coin can now be purchased for $4.15 or 0.00007685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Panda Yield has a market cap of $3.43 million and $527,716.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00057277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $424.03 or 0.00785508 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00009534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00027441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00065918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00030628 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Panda Yield Profile

Panda Yield (BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 826,745 coins and its circulating supply is 826,440 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Panda Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Panda Yield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Panda Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

