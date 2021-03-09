Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Receives $33.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Park Lawn in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Park Lawn from $35.50 to $40.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Lawn in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

PRRWF stock remained flat at $$23.99 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average is $22.17. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $24.56.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.