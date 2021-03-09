Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Parkland from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Parkland from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Parkland in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.20.

OTCMKTS PKIUF opened at $31.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.79. Parkland has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $34.90.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

