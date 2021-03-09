Parkland (TSE:PKI) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PKI. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC cut their target price on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a strong-buy rating on shares of Parkland in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Parkland currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.73.

Parkland stock opened at C$39.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.57. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$17.57 and a 12 month high of C$45.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.91 billion and a PE ratio of 72.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42.

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total transaction of C$196,052.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,131,455.30. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.67, for a total value of C$1,666,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 534,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,256,299.11. Insiders sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,972 in the last quarter.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

