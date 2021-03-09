Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 857.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX stock opened at $92.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.57.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 136,047 shares of company stock worth $12,298,953 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.