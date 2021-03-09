PCHAIN (PI) Hits Market Cap of $20.16 Million

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 20.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. PCHAIN has a market cap of $20.16 million and approximately $109,055.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PCHAIN token can now be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PCHAIN has traded up 29.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00056579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.26 or 0.00777855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00009276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00027101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00065536 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00030189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN (PI) is a token. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,661,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 807,769,025 tokens. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN.

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

