PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PDL Community Bancorp had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%.

PDLB opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. PDL Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $205.75 million, a P/E ratio of -41.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

