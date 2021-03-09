Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PEI opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

