PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Raised by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,962 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.8% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $53,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.67. 151,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,189,524. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

