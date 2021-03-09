Phantasma (SOUL) Trading Up 18% This Week

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 8th. Phantasma has a market cap of $44.41 million and approximately $678,391.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma token can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000840 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 18% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,924.76 or 1.00139634 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00036258 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012703 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00078209 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00010010 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,180,094 tokens. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

