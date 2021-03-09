Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 1,994 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Wix.com worth $22,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WIX. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Wix.com by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in Wix.com by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 182,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,498,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth $1,052,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WIX shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $308.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $287.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.26. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

