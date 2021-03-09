Phoenixcoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,216.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.43 million and $1,216.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,254.19 or 0.99600383 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00038152 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00012503 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.60 or 0.00434350 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $488.97 or 0.00897665 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.71 or 0.00300547 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00096788 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00044681 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005690 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,000,037 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

