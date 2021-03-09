Pigeoncoin (PGN) Achieves Market Cap of $2.14 Million

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 8th. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and $37,417.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SUP (SUP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.91 or 0.00114078 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000714 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,366,199,865 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

