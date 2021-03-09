Pillar (PLR) Market Cap Tops $6.39 Million

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Pillar token can currently be bought for $0.0247 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Pillar has a market cap of $6.39 million and $160,517.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pillar has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00057316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.31 or 0.00788275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00027002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00065771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00030399 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject.

Buying and Selling Pillar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

