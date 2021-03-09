Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

PXD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.33.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $162.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $165.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,235.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 40.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,907 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 28,335 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $264,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

