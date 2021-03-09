PirateCash (PIRATE) Trading Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0911 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $10,921.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000082 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About PirateCash

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

