Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Planet Fitness posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $2.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLNT. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.82.

NYSE PLNT traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,307. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.57. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,192.17, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 42,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total transaction of $3,239,851.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,870 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,146,000 after buying an additional 1,184,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Planet Fitness by 3,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,480,000 after buying an additional 879,615 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,045,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth approximately $47,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

