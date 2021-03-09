Playtech (LON:PTEC) Sets New 12-Month High at $515.00

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 515 ($6.73) and last traded at GBX 513.76 ($6.71), with a volume of 615066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 504.40 ($6.59).

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 478.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 404.87. The firm has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35.

Playtech Company Profile (LON:PTEC)

Playtech Plc develops and sells software platforms and services for the online and land-based gambling industry worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients; and offers technology and risk management services for retail brokers.

