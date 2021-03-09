PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

NYSE:PNM traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,477. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.98.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

