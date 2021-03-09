Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AUCOY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Polymetal International from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

AUCOY stock opened at $20.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Polymetal International has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $28.05.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

