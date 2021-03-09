Wolfe Research Lowers PPL (NYSE:PPL) to Peer Perform

PPL (NYSE:PPL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Get PPL alerts:

NYSE PPL opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.00. PPL has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPL will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in PPL by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $13,835,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in PPL by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 22,739 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in PPL by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 173,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.