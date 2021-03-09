PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PQG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PQ Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PQ Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.92.

Shares of NYSE:PQG opened at $17.64 on Monday. PQ Group has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $17.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PQG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in PQ Group by 64.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PQ Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of PQ Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PQ Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in PQ Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

