Premier Financial Corp. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:PFC)

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Premier Financial in a research report issued on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Premier Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $73.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.67 million.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PFC. Raymond James increased their price objective on Premier Financial from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.54. Premier Financial has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $34.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.94%.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $82,053.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,011.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,453,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,431,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,839,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 552,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,703,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after buying an additional 76,130 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,845,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.