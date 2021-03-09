ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will report $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). ProAssurance posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRA. Truist lifted their price objective on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,589,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 14,159 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 678.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 360,510 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

PRA stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.82. 13,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.69%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

