Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) PT Raised to $41.00

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $30.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Protagonist Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.13.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $611,211.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,354. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $119,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 730.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 302.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.