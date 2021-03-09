Prudent Man Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.0% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,028 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 387.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,662,000 after purchasing an additional 669,303 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 742.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 638,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,380,000 after purchasing an additional 562,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,810,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.57. 69,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,039,751. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.57. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45.

About Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

